Second data pass on BioCryst's mid-stage study of HAE candidate BCX7353 reaffirms treatment effect; shares ahead 23% premarket

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is up 23% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive data from a second interim analysis of a Phase 2 clinical trial, APeX-1, evaluating BCX7353 as a preventative treatment to reduce the frequency of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Results from 44 patients who completed 28 days of treatment showed a 73% reduction in HAE attacks for the 125 mg dose, 37% reduction for the 250 mg dose and a 58% reduction for the 350 mg dose compared to placebo.

There were no serious safety signals. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were the common cold and diarrhea.

The final results from the trial will inform on the optimal dose for Phase 3 development.

BCX7353 is a novel, once-daily, selective inhibitor of plasma kallikrein.

Previously: BioCryst Pharma's next-generation killikrein inhibitor shows positive effect in mid-stage HAE study; shares ahead 4% premarket (Feb. 27)