NGL Energy Partners pops on strong quarter, 2018 DCF guidance

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) +3.4% premarket after reporting substantial beats for FQ4 earnings and revenues, the latter rising 65% Y/Y to $3.85B vs. the ~$2.5B analyst consensus.

NGL says adjusted EBITDA totaled $121M for Q4 and $380.8M for FY 2017, vs. $154M for Q4 2016 and $424.1M for FY 2016.

For FY 2018, NGL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $500M-$525M, including $130M EBITDA for the Grand Mesa pipeline; FY 2018 capex is projected at $150M-$200M.

NGL sees FY 2018 distributable cash flow of $300M-$325M, generating ~1.3x distribution coverage at the current annualized distribution rate.