S&P, Nasdaq sprint out of the gate to all-time highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite open at all-time intraday highs, as optimism lingers from yesterday's release of FOMC minutes which read as pointing to a relatively tempered pace of Fed rate hikes; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.2% .

OPEC decides to extend its production cut agreement by nine months to March 2018, as expected, and key non-OPEC producers including Russia likely will participate; in a sell the news response, WTI crude -0.8% at $50.94/bbl following a 12% two-week rally ahead of the OPEC decision.

European markets trade mixed, with Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.1% but France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.4% while China's Shanghai Composite rallied +1.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, Best Buy opens +13% after beating top and bottom line estimates, and HP +0.5% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues and issuing upbeat guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.25%.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing