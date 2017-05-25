Ecopetrol says protests cut output by 80% at Colombian oilfield

Ecopetrol (EC +0.8% ) says crude oil production at Colombia's La Cira-Infantas oilfield has plunged more than 80% during the last week due to protests by local residents over hiring practices.

EC says production at the site, jointly operated with Occidental Petroleum (OXY +0.3% ), has fallen from 40K bbl/day to 7.3K bbl/day.

EC says the protests have shut 697 of 965 wells on the site, and damage to wells related to the protests caused a crude spill that may affect a water source for Barrancabermeja, a city of 230K people.