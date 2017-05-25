Trovagene OK with Phase 1 safety profile of blood cancer candidate PCM-075; Phase 1/2 study in AML next; shares ahead 5%

Thinly traded nano cap Trovagene (TROV +5% ) perks up in early trading, albeit on turnover of only 12K shares, after the company announced results from a Phase 1 safety study of blood cancer candidate PCM-075, recently licensed from Italian firm Nerviano Medical Sciences.

PCM-075 was administered once daily for five consecutive days in 21 patients with confirmed metastatic disease, most with solid tumors instead of blood cancer.

The most common dose-limiting toxicities were thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) and neutropenia (low level of white blood cells called neutrophils), which was expected due to PCM-075's inhibition of polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1). The toxicities were reversible. One patient experienced grade 3 (serious) constipation which may have been due to the concomitant treatment with opioids.

The company plans to launch a Phase 1/2 study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

