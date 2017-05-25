Williams-Sonoma gains after earnings

Williams-Sonoma (WSM +2.9% ) rallies after unexpectedly reporting positive comparable sales in Q1 (+0.1% vs. -0.4% consensus).

Sales improved at both the namesake Williams Sonoma chain and West Elm.

Gross margin fell 20 bps to 35.6% of sales during the quarter.

Shares of WSM raced higher in the AH session yesterday, but have pulled back after some cautious comments from analysts. The general theme from Wall Street is that Williams-Sonoma is likely to continue to see margin pressure in a highly competitive marketplace.