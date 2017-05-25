Suspicion of VIX manipulation

via the WSJ's Ben Eisen

According to a paper from two University of Texas researchers, a quirk leaves the volatility market vulnerable to a sophisticated trade involving pushing around the prices of underlying S&P 500 options in order to manipulate the value of VIX derivatives as they settle.

"This market is fairly unique because you’ve got a very liquid market that’s settling based on the price of a less liquid options market,” says one of the authors.

A hypothetical example: A trader long $2M of VIX futures, wanting to push prices higher prior to settlement, could spend $1M overpaying for S&P 500 options at the settlement auction, driving up the price of the contracts used to calculate the VIX. Any money lost on the S&P options trade would be gained doubly by the VIX derivatives (where twice as much are owned).

The CBOE says the work is based on "fundamental misunderstandings."

ETFs: VXX, UVXY, TVIX, XIV, SVXY, VIXY, ZIV, VXZ, VIXM, CVOL, VIIX, XVZ, XXV, TVIZ, IVOP, VIIZ, VMAX, VMIN