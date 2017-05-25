Petrobras projects higher oil exports as pre-salt fields develop

Petrobras (PBR +1.2% ) expects higher oil exports this year than initial projections, according to its executive manager of trade and marketing.

Guilherme França sees PBR's oil exports hitting 503K bbl/day this year, up from an earlier forecast of 450K bbl/day, and reaching 742K by 2021 as the company advances development of its pre-salt oil reserves.

PBR also says a regional court dismissed a lawsuit seeking to suspend the sale of rights to shallow-water oilfields in the northeastern states of Sergipe and Ceará.