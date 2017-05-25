PVH rallies after eye-popping profit guidance

PVH (PVH +5.3% ) rallies after comfortably topping FQ1 estimates and setting profit guidance ahead of expectations.

CEO assessment: "We continue to experience strong momentum in our Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger businesses, which allowed us to exceed both our sales and earnings guidance for the first quarter despite the volatile macroeconomic environment and the highly promotional retail market in the U.S."

The company expects Q2 EPS of $1.60 to $1.63 vs. $1.56 consensus and full-year EPS of $7.40 to $7.50 vs. $7.39 consensus.

PVH caught an upgrade from JPMorgan to Overweight to go along with a price target boost to $125.

Previously: Phillips-Van Heusen beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 24)