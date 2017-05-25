Argus raises profit estimates on Chipotle

Argus upgrades Chipotle (CMG +0.5% ) to a Buy rating after having the restaurant stock set at Hold.

The firm thinks the new marketing and menu initiatives at Chipotle will help drive traffic.

"We look for fast-casual restaurants such as Chipotle to grow faster than the overall restaurant industry," writes analyst John Staszak.

Profit estimates on Chipotle are raised by Argus to $9.00 EPS for 2017 and $12.50 EPS for 2018.

Shares of Chipotle pushed right up against the $500 threshold earlier this month, but didn't quite crack through.