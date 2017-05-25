Uplifting day in retail sector

Retail stocks are having a good day after a round of earnings reports (BBY, GES, ANF, WSM) come in ahead of expectations. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 1.81% in morning action.

The rally is being led by apparel store chains and apparel makers, although plenty of other retailers are riding the coattails of earnings reporters. Notable gainers include Delta Apparel (DLA), Sequential Brands Group (SQBG +5.5% ), Carter's (CRI +3.1% ), Crocs (CROX +2.6% ), Guess (GES +15.4% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +9.9% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +5% ), Burlington Stores (BURL +6.2% ), Staples (SPLS +4.6% ), Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW +4.4% ), Fred's (FRED +2.7% ), Tilly's (TLYS +5.6% ), Pier 1 Imports (PIR +3.9% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD +27.2% ), Office Depot (ODP +1.9% ), J.C. Penney (JCP +3.2% ) and Bon-Ton Stores (BONT +6.4% ), Dollar General (DG +3.5% ), Big Lots (BIG +2.2% ) and Five Below (FIVE +1.7% ).

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FXD, FDIS, RCD, PMR, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC