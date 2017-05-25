Thomson Reuters +0.6% after authorizing buyback of 5% of shares

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 0.6% , just in tune with the overall market, after getting approval to renew its annual buyback authorization.

The company's normal course issuer bid provides for up to 36M shares to be repurchased -- about 5% of outstanding shares -- between May 30 of this year and May 29, 2018.

Under the current NCIB, the company bought back about 35.3M shares (of an authorized 37.5M) for about $1.5B -- an average price of $41.48/share. The stock's trading at $43.85 today.

Under a February plan to buy back an additional $1B in common shares, it's repurchased about $406M worth.