Netflix breaks to new high after Piper confidence

Netflix (NFLX +3.3% ) jumps to a new all-time high after positive comments from PIper Jaffray sets off some buying action.

The firm thinks consensus estimates for 2020 are on the low side as its boosts its price target to $190.

"If, in the 24 quarters after hitting 20M subs (which will occur at end of 2020), the int'l streaming business is anywhere close to the market share and margin levels achieved by domestic, then 2020 consensus EPS for Netflix would be ~100% too low," explains analyst Michael Olson.

