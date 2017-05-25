Yancoal offers $710M for Mitsubishi stake in Hunter Valley mines

Yancoal Australia (OTC:YACAF) says it made a tag-along offer to acquire Mitsubishi Development's 32.4% stake in the Hunter Valley Operations coal joint venture as part of its plan to buy Rio Tinto's (RIO -0.8% ) Coal & Allied Industries unit.

The tag-along offer fulfills Yancoal’s obligation to Mitsubishi under the sale and purchase agreement for Yancoal’s $2.45B Hunter Valley purchase from Rio announced in January.

Coal & Allied is the holding company for Rio's thermal coal business in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales, and owns a 67.6% stake in the Hunter Valley Operations mine.

YACAF is 78% owned by China's Yanzhou Coal (NYSE:YZC)..