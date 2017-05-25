FDA commences review of Philip Morris' application for electronically heated tobacco product

The FDA's Center for Tobacco Products initiates the scientific review of Philip Morris' (PM +1.8%) marketing application seeking approval of its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP). The timing for the review is non-binding, but expected to take ~one year.
PM intends to initially market its Tobacco Heating System (THS), branded as "iQOS," in three products: Marlboro HeatSticks, Marlboro Smooth Menthol HeatSticks and Marlboro Fresh Menthol HeatSticks.
Philip Morris Executive Summary
Philip Morris Summaries of Research Findings (Zip file)
