FDA commences review of Philip Morris' application for electronically heated tobacco product

The FDA's Center for Tobacco Products initiates the scientific review of Philip Morris' (PM +1.8% ) marketing application seeking approval of its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP). The timing for the review is non-binding, but expected to take ~one year.

PM intends to initially market its Tobacco Heating System (THS), branded as "iQOS," in three products: Marlboro HeatSticks, Marlboro Smooth Menthol HeatSticks and Marlboro Fresh Menthol HeatSticks.

Philip Morris Executive Summary

Philip Morris Summaries of Research Findings (Zip file)