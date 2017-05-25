Tahoe Resources reports claim against Guatemala related to Escobal mine

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -1% ) says an anti-mining group has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines, alleging that the ministry failed to consult with a local indigenous group before granting TAHO a license for the Escobal silver mine.

TAHO believes the claims are groundless, saying it has hundreds of documented public and private meetings and open consultations regarding the mine area dating back to 2010.

TAHO says the claim has not affected existing operations at the mine, which continues to meet or exceed the company's 2017 production guidance.