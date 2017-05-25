Seniors not on board with GOP's healthcare plan

The Republicans' proposed Obamacare replacement, the American Health Care Act, has alienated a powerful constituency group: seniors. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) "strongly opposes" the bill, narrowly passed in the House several weeks ago.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the current version of the bill could significantly raise premiums for seniors. In 2026, for example, a 64-year-old earning $26K/year would pay a net premium of $1,700 under the Affordable Care Act, but could spike to $16,100 in a state requesting no waivers and $13,600 in a state requesting "moderate" changes to regulations.

A 64-year-old earning $68,200 would experience a much smaller increase because his/her net premium under current law is already high at $15,300, rising to $16,100 in a state requesting no waivers, but dropping to $13,600 per the above example.

A 21-year-old making $26,500 pays a net premium of $1,700 under current law, rising to $1,750 in no-waiver states, but dropping to $1,250 in states requesting "moderate" changes.

The Senate is signaling that the CBO score is another reason to work on a different plan.

Selected tickers: GRX, IRY, IXJ, BME, THW, UNH, AET, HUM, CI, HCA, UHS