GE's backing off $2 EPS framework no surprise to Deutsche Bank analyst

The admission by General Electric (GE) CEO Jeffrey Immelt that the company will have a tough time hitting its $2/share earnings target next year comes as no surprise to Deutsche Bank analyst John Inch.

Inch thinks the $2 target, up more than 21% Y/Y, is unrealistic, even if the target is only a high point in GE's guidance range, and that the company’s framework for earnings remains too high.

Inch considers GE "overvalued given weak earnings quality and the wide gap between non-cash and cash earning," and maintains his Sell rating and $24 price target on the shares.