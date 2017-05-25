Freeport says large number of 4K Grasberg workers deemed "resigned"

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -0.8% ) says a "large number" of the ~4K workers at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work are considered to have resigned.

~9K workers have extended their strike for a second month at Grasberg in an ongoing dispute over employment terms and layoffs, and FCX says mining and milling rates have been impacted at the copper mine, the world's second largest.

FCX says the majority of its ~30K-member workforce are working "productively and safely, and operations continue to improve."