Mutual fund expenses hit new low in 2016

Weighting fees by size of the fund's assets, a Morningstar study found investors paid average expenses of 0.57% in 2016, down from 0.65% three years earlier.

Price wars and the popularity of passive investing via ETFs are the obvious reasons. Or are they?

Moving deeper into the study finds the average expense ratio of the largest 2K funds from 2013 (which accounted for 85% of AUM) was 0.76% in 2016 - the same as the previous two years.

The upshot: The fund industry isn't cutting fees on the most widely held funds, but instead investors are migrating away from the more expensive offerings.

