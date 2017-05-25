UBS raises HP price target following “breakthrough quarter”, HP down 2.9%

UBS analyst Steven Milunovich raises HP’s (NYSE:HPQ) price target from $20 to $22 based on the “breakthrough quarter,” stating that HP has faster growth than spinoff HP Enterprises. UBS reiterates its buy rating.

Milunovich cites the Q2 sales growth stabilization of printer and printer supply sales and is optimistic about future growth in A3 copying and 3D printing. UBS expects FCF to hit $2.6B.

Meanwhile, Bernstein analyst A.M. Sacconaghi, Jr. keeps the outperform rating and $21 price target despite positive comments on the quarter performance and a belief that the FCF and EPS guidance for fiscal 2017 were conservative.

HP shares are down 2.9% at 12:40 pm, reducing some of the aftermarket gains.

Source: The Fly.

Previously: HP +3.6% on Q2 beats