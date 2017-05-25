Naked Brand Group and Bendon to combine

Naked Brand Group (NAKD -15.6%) and privately-held Bendon Limited announce that they have entered into a reorganization agreement.
Naked and Bendon, respectively, will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Bendon Group Holdings Limited, a newly formed Australian holding company.
The arrangement will see Naked’s shareholders receive approximately 7% of the outstanding ordinary shares of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, subject to adjustment.
"We believe that this merger is structured to benefit our shareholders as well as the go-forward business," says Naked CEO Carole Hochman.
