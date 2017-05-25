FDA chief says agency needs to play a role in constraining drug prices by easing path for generics

New FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. plans a multifaceted effort to put the brakes on drug price increases via his "Drug Competition Action Plan." In a session before a House appropriations subcommittee that is deciding on the FDA's budget for next year, he conveyed several of his ideas that should make it easier for generic drug makers to enter the U.S. market. Part of his vision includes accelerating the review process in order to clear the current backlog of 2,640 applications (1,484 have been sent back to sponsors for changes).

Dr. Gottlieb also calls for a simpler approach reviewing applications for complex drugs. For example, under current FDA rules, it is very difficult to prove equivalence to medications applied to the skin or eyes or in inhalers or injectors. There are a number of such products that are off patent but lack generic competition, such as Mylan' s (MYL +0.7% ) EpiPen, Glaxo's (GSK -1.2% ) Advair and Sanofi's (SNY -0.3% ) Lantus.

