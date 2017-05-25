Target invests in Casper Sleep

Target (NYSE:TGT) is investing $75M in Casper Sleep as part of a $100M funding round, according to Recode.
Target statement: "The strategic partnership offers Casper access to an established retail brand and gives Target an opportunity to work with a future-focused digital brand that is exploring an area that is meaningful for our guests — sleep and wellness. We’re looking forward to exploring the future together."
Mattress sector check: Shares of Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) are down 3.67% on the day, while Select Comfort (NASDAQ:SCSS) is off 0.61%.