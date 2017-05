Caterpillar (CAT +1.2% ) tops the Dow, as BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Ross Gilardl, which rates shares a Buy with a $120 price target, thinks CAT's earnings are set to go higher following Deere's strong Q2 report and improved construction and forestry outlook, according to TheFly.com.

Noting that some CAT dealers are reporting rising backlogs, the firm hikes its FY 2017 EPS forecast to $4.50 from $4.30 and FY 2018 outlook to $5.75 from $5.40, now 12% Wall Street above consensus for both.