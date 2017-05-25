Beijing isn't pleased with Moody's

Sounding like Tim Geithner and crew circa 2011, China's Finance Ministry accuses Moody's (NYSE:MCO) of using "inappropriate" methodology, and showing a "lack of necessary knowledge of Chinese law," following the agency's downgrade of the country's credit rating.

From Beijing's official media mouthpiece: “[Moody's] methodologies are flawed and their reputation has already been questioned."

It's all pretty standard back and forth between governments and ratings agencies, but at issue for Moody's is whether Beijing's irritation could cause problems in winning Chinese business once that market opens up. Neither Moody's nor analysts seem to expect too much blowback.