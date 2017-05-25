Wells Fargo sweeting broker signing bonuses - WSJ

Going against the grain of competitors like Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley - which both are retreating from the standard industry recruiting practice known as "prisoner exchange" - Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) confirms to the WSJ it's boosting signing bonuses.

"Attracting the industry’s top talent will always be a priority," says the bank.

Wells Fargo Advisors, of course, has to deal with the fallout from Wells' account opening scandal, and there has been a higher rate of broker exit over the past few months - head count is down nearly 3% through Q1 of 2017 vs. declines of only about 50 basis points at Merrill and Morgan.

In addition to the costly price war involved with recruiting rainmaking brokers, certain incentives in those packages could run afoul of the new fiduciary rule from the DOL that's now set to go into effect in early June.