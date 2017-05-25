Arconic shareholders elect three Elliott nominees to board

Arconic (ARNC -3.3% ) says shareholders elected three of Elliott Management's nominees to its board, based on a preliminary vote count following the company's annual meeting.

Elliott's elected nominees are Christopher Ayers, CEO of specialty steel wire ropes maker WireCo WorldGroup; Carlyle Group's Operating Executive Elmer Doty; and Patrice Merrin, a Glencore board member.

ARNC nominees David Hess, the company's interim CEO, and Ulrich Schmidt, former Spirit AeroSystems CFO, also were elected to the board.

Paul Singer's hedge fund struck a deal with ARNC on Monday to end its battle for control of the company's board.