Instagram adds link sharing, photo mode features to Direct

Facebook’s (FB +1.6% ) Instagram has added new link sharing and photo and video modes options to its Instagram Direct messaging service.

Direct users will now have the ability to easily share links, which are difficult to share on the main Instagram site and were previously excluded from messaging. Users can also choose to share images and videos in portrait or landscape mode rather than the cropped square mode favored by Instagram.

Direct has around 375M active daily users compared to the 1.2B on Facebook Messenger and the 166M on SnapChat (NYSE:SNAP).