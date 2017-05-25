SITO Mobile -3.4% amid five-director proxy fight

Ad-tech firm SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) is off 3.4% today after it and five of its six board members have been sued by a shareholder saying they're squatting after being voted out of their seats.

Stephen Baksa, a former boardmember of the company, is seeking validation of new directors other than Brent Rosenthal after filing a definitive consent solicitation in which he claims the other five directors were voted out by a 58% margin.

The company's proxy says it believed Baksa's notice may not comply with bylaws, and recommends its own candidates.

SITO definitive proxy statement