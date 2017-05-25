Oceaneering wins 10-year ROV contract in Canada

Oceaneering (OII -4.9%) reaches an agreement with an unnamed "major international oil and gas company" to provide remotely operated vehicle services and equipment for projects located offshore of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada.
OII says the scope of work under the agreement includes subsea construction, inspection, maintenance and repair services on existing and future infrastructure.
Despite the news, OII trades sharply lower along with other oil services stocks amid widespread losses among oil and gas equities: SLB -3.1%, HAL -4.6%, BHI -2.6%, NOV -4.8%, HP -3.7%, PTEN -4.7%, RES -4.5%, NBR -9%, MDR -1.4%, SPN -9.1%, FRAC -2.3%, FET -3.8%, PDS -5.3%, HLX -7.5%.
