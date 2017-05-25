FDA drug approvals rebound from last year, up over 100% yoy

Reuters reports that the pace of FDA approvals of new medicines is trending over double the rate of last year, with 21 getting the thumbs up so far compared to nine at the same point last year. A total of 22 new drugs were approved in all of 2016.

A key driver of the trend is drug makers' move into specialized therapies that commonly qualify for accelerated review.

In terms of sales potential, the top three recently approved products are Sanofi and Regeneron's eczema med Dupixent ($5B projected peak sales), Roche's MS drug Ocrevus ($4B) and AstraZeneca's durvalumab ($3B).

According to QuintilesIMS, the pharmaceutical sector has a robust enough pipeline to yield 40 - 45 approvals each year through 2021.

Selected tickers: LLY BMY PFE MRK OTCQX:RHHBY SNY REGN AZN GSK BIIB AMGN GILD ABBV NVS