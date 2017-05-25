Viacom +1.7% on big carriage/advertising deal with cable's Altice

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and ambitious cableco Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) have announced a new content and advertising deal that includes renewing channel carriage and drawing on combined ad data capabilities.

VIAB has spiked 1.7% in response.

The deal sets up renewals of carriage agreements on the former Cablevision's Optimum system for Viacom's nets, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, BET, Spike/The Paramount Network and others.

It also puts Viacom channels back on Suddenlink, which dropped them more than two years ago, before it was purchased by Altice.

Meanwhile, Viacom has pursued advanced advertising initiatives with its Viacom Vantage offerings and will work to combine that with Altice's multi-screen ad platforms and analytics.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.