BP adds benefits for U.S. employees, including transgender surgery

BP (BP -1.6% ) is adding some new benefits for U.S. employees this year, including paternal leave after the adoption of a child, special therapy for autistic children and transgender reassignment surgery.

BP executives looked around their hallways, and saw a changing workforce - younger, more diverse and with different needs than in times past - says Karl Dalal, BP’s director of benefits.

BP also is adding coverage of a specialized autism therapy; Dalal says most companies consider it child care and don’t help pay for it.

The additions are expensive, Dalal says, but the alternative is to lose talented employees, who already have been leaving in favor of the tech and financial sectors.