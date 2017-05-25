Lockout at Westinghouse plant could hit SCANA, Southern construction

Westinghouse Electric's lockout of 172 unionized workers at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, N.H., could impact construction at SCANA’s (SCG +0.6% ) V.C. Summer plant and the similar Southern Co. (SO +0.3% ) Vogtle project, reports say.

The Newington factory makes the reactor vessel barrel and other parts for new AP1000 plants such as those at Summer and Vogtle, and "disruptions in that supply chain could further complicate construction."

SCG and SO are deciding whether to continue building the reactors or abandon construction in the wake of Westinghouse's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in March.