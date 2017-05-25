NetApp manages 3.5% gain as sell-side brushes off weak outlook

Credit Suisse upgrades NetApp (NTAP +3.5% ) from underperform to neutral with a price target of $37.00, up from $35. Analyst Kulbinder Garcha writes that NetApp’s downside is limited and that management remains confident the company can improve performance despite a weak short-term guidance. Credit Suisse raises FY18 from $2.70 to $2.95 and initializes $3.23 for FY19 EPS.

FBN Securities raises NetApp to outperform from sector perform and bumps up price target by $5 to $50. Analyst Shelby Seyrafi writes that flash storage sales and the strong leadership of CEO George Kurian could hold off competition from Pure Storage.

Meanwhile, FBN Securities upgrades NTAP to outperform from sector perform also citing the flash sales growth and FCF yield.

