Ameren downgraded at Barclays on Missouri regulation uncertainty

Ameren (AEE -0.1% ) is downgraded to Equal Weight to Overweight with a $58 price target, trimmed from $60, at Barclays, which cites a lack of improvement in pending regulation in Missouri.

Barclays notes that language on improvements in utility regulation has been removed from Missouri legislation, and the stock trades at a 2% premium to its regulated utility group on the firm's 2019 EPS forecast.

While Barclays likes AEE's Illinois and FERC jurisdictions, without improvements in Missouri regulation it believes shares should be valued as a 5% premium instead of 9%.