Comms firm 8x8 +4.2% after Q4 beat

Comms firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is up 4.2% in early postmarket trading after its fiscal Q4 earnings beat on top and bottom lines amid revenues that grew solidly despite currency headwinds.

Net loss per share widened slightly on a GAAP basis, to $0.03 from $0.01. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $5.1M, 8% of revenues.

Revenue breakout: Service, $62.65M (up 20.1%); Product, $3.8M (down 25.7%).

In business customers, its average monthly service revenue per customer grew to $426 from a year-ago $385; monthly business service revenue churn increased to 0.7%, from 0.4%. For mid-market and enterprise customers, ARPU was $4,494, up from $4,083.

Overall service margin came to 83%; product margin was -9%, and overall gross margin was 77%.

For fiscal 2018, it's guiding to total revenue of $296M-$300M (17-19% Y/Y increase, and above consensus for $294.4M); of that, service revenues of $280M-$285M, up 19-21% Y/Y. It's forecasting non-GAAP pretax net income of $21M-$26M vs. $24M consensus, and an effective tax rate of about 36%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

