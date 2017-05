The company has worked with its lenders to amend its senior secured credit facility. Among the changes is an extension of the terms of the revolver to 2021, and the final maturity date to 2022. There's also a boost in size to $445M, with the possibility to go as high as $750M. Pricing remains the same at Libor plus 225 basis points.

This all gives PennantPark (NASDAQ:PNNT) the flexibility to move to redeem its more expensive 6.25% senior notes due in 2025 ($71.25M in principal).