Targa Resources to build new Permian pipeline; plans 17M-share offering

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) -3.5% AH after announcing plans to construct a new natural gas liquids pipeline to transport volumes from the Permian Basin and its North Texas system to its fractionation and storage complex in the NGL market hub at Mont Belvieu, Tex.

TRGP says the capacity of the Grand Prix pipeline will be ~300K bbl/day, expandable to 550K bbl/day and is expected to be in service in Q2 2019.

To help fund the deal, TRGP launches a 17M-share public offering, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 2.55M common shares; proceeds also may be used to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facilities, redeem senior notes and for general corporate purposes