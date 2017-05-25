Deckers Outoor soars after posting profit

Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) shoots higher after turning a surprise profit in FQ4.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales improved 70 bps to 43.0% of sales as the retailer took its foot off the promotional pedal.

Direct-to-consumer sales rose 3% to $150M to help offset a 6% drop in wholesale revenue to $219M. By brand, UGG held up the best with a 1.1% decline, compared to the double-digit drops for Sanuk and Teva.

Deckers guides for FQ1 EPS of -$1.65 to -$1.75 vs. -$1.75 consensus and full-year EPS of $3.95 to $4.15 vs. $3.79 consensus.

Previously: Deckers Outdoor beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (May 25)