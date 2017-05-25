Starz paces strong quarterly beat from Lions Gate

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) B shares are up 1.5% in postmarket trade after a solid beat on top and bottom lines on Starz-goosed revenues in its Q4 earnings.

The first full quarter including Starz provided a large boost to Lions Gate profitability, as the new Media Networks revenue brought in nearly $125M in profit.

Revenue by segment: Motion Pictures, $654M (up 20.6%); Television Production, $242.6M (down 2.5%); Media Networks (including Starz), $370.8M (vs. year-ago $0.1M). On a pro forma basis, Media Networks revenues were up 1.4%; Motion Pictures up 7.3%.

Profit by segment: Motion Pictures, $52M (vs. year-ago loss of $1.3M); Television Production, $13M (down 69%); Media Networks, $124.8M (vs. year-ago loss of $5.6M).

Backlog was at $1.4B as of March 31.

After hours, A shares (voting) are down 0.8% .

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

