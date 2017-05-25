Stocks score sixth straight win; S&P and Nasdaq notch new records

Stocks marched ahead to their sixth consecutive win, closing at the upper end of the day's trading range and tallying record highs for the second day in a row on the S&P and Nasdaq, while the Dow missed its record close by ~30 points.

The broader market rose despite a dismal showing in the energy sector (-1.8%), tumbling along with crude oil prices after OPEC agreed to extend production cuts by nine months but not increase the size of the cut; in reaction, WTI crude tumbled 4.8% to $48.87/bbl.

But retailers helped the consumer discretionary sector (+0.9%) to a strong showing, as evidenced by the 1% rise in the SPDR retail ETF; Best Buy led the charge, surging 21.5% after beating top and bottom line estimates.

The tech sector (+0.8%) also climbed, as big names Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet all added between 1.2% and 1.5%; today's rise extended the tech sector's YTD gain to 19.7%.

The VIX settled around the historically low 10 level for the second day in a row, signaling that the market believes near-term risks are minor.

U.S. Treasury prices finished flat; the benchmark 10-year yield settled unchanged at 2.25%.