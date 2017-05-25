Wild swings for GameStop as guidance digested

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) are volatile in AH trading, swinging from a decent gain to a sharp loss after earnings were spilled.

During the quarter, new hardware sales increased 25% due to strong demand for the Nintendo Switch, but new software sales were down 8%.

Digital sales +3.0% to $44.1M.

Collectibles sales +39% to $115M.

GameStop expects full-year EPS of $3.10 to $3.40 vs. $3.32 consensus and comparable store sales growth to fall in a range of -5.0% to 0.0%.

