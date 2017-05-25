Bloomberg: Growth stalling out at AT&T's high-profile DirecTV Now

After a splashy fall debut, AT&T's (T +0.2% ) DirecTV Now streaming TV service has seen growth stall out, Bloomberg reports.

The company keeps its numbers under wraps, but sources told the news service that after an initial two-month total of 328,000 subscribers, DirecTV Now lost 3,000 in February and was flat in March.

AT&T acknowledged pulling back on marketing the service to focus on technical glitches that affected it during its launch.

DirecTV Now represents a big bet and a key initiative for the telecom giant, which has put the service front and center in industry discussions and in its own promotions, all while pursuing an $85B deal for content powerhouse Time Warner (TWX +1% ).

It's competing in a crowded landscape of online television, and Bloomberg notes the upstart start-ups aren't yet capturing all of the decline in traditional cable subscriptions: The streamers have signed up 477,000 in Q1, while traditional pay TV providers lost 732,000 customers.