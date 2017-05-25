Marvell Technology beats estimates, issues positive guidance; down 2.6%

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Q1 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. Other key metrics include 60.4% gross margin and $1.65B cash and short-term investments.

Notable event after Q1 closed: Sale of LTE thin-modem business to ASR Microelectronics for $45M. Product line will be reclassified in Q2 to discontinued operations.

Q2 guidance includes revenue of $585M-$615M, which straddles the consensus of $591.67M and includes $5M associated with LTE thin-modem business sale. Low end of EPS range of $0.26-$0.30 comes in $0.01 above consensus. Gross margin expected at 61% with $215M-$220M in operating expenses.

Marvell Technology shares are down 2.8% aftermarket.

