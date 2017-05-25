Reuters: Syncrude to further cut shipments in May and June

The Syncrude oil sands project is further cutting shipments of synthetic crude to customers in May and June because of a leak at the plant, Reuters reports, citing two market sources.

Syncrude will cut May shipments by 100K barrels and June shipments by 1M barrels, according to the report; the cuts come on top of already reduced production forecasts due to maintenance work that was brought forward following a fire in March.

Syncrude is a joint venture with Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) holding a majority stake, with partners including Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) and Cnooc's (NYSE:CEO) Nexen.