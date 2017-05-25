Veeva Systems beats estimates for Q1 and guidance, up 3.6%

Veeva Systems' (NYSE:VEEV) Q1 beats consensus estimates for EPS and total revenue, and subscription revenues were up 33% to $127.3M.

Q2 guidance includes $163M-$164M in total revenues compared to $160.2M consensus and $0.20 EPS, which is one cent above consensus. FY 2018 guidance has revenue between $665M and $669M, above the consensus $658.7M, and EPS between $0.82 and $0.84, which puts the low end two cents over consensus.

Veeva shares are up 3.6% aftermarket.

