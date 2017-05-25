FERC denies Rover pipeline drilling request

Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) request to resume horizontal directional drilling at two key sites at its Rover natural gas pipeline is rejected by the FERC, putting further pressure its efforts to meet its in-service target of July 1 for the first phase of a 3.25B cf/day natural gas project.

Following leaks of drilling fluids into Ohio wetlands in April, the FERC earlier this month ordered Rover not to conduct any more horizontal directional drilling in some areas where it has not started work; ETP then asked to be allowed to continue the drilling at two sites where activity already was underway, one in Ohio and another in West Virginia.

Producers have been eagerly awaiting new Rover infrastructure to provide extra capacity to move production out of the pipeline constrained Marcellus and Utica shale basins.