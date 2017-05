Plunging oil prices sparked a rally in airline stocks today, as the NYSE Arca Airline Index jumped more than 2% to trade within 0.5% of the nearly 16-year closing high reached on May 16.

WTI crude settled 4.8% lower at $48.87/bbl, as markets likely already priced in the impact of OPEC's announced nine-month production cut extension.

In today's action: SAVE +4% , SKYW +3.5% , DAL +3.1% , UAL +3.1% , HA +2.9% , AAL +2.6% , ALK +2.4% , LUV +2.2% , JBLU +1.9% , ALGT +1.6% .

ETF: XAL